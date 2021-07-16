Fastcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $612.00 (FST)

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Fastcoin has a total market capitalization of $160,084.06 and approximately $612.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fastcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Fastcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fastcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00048990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.00809885 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

FST is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2020. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The Reddit community for Fastcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives. “

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fastcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fastcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fastcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.