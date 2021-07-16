Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Louis T. Petrillo Sells 30,360 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60.
Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.93.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.
