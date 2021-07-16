FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,409,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.98% of FB Financial worth $62,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Shares of FBK opened at $38.11 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.20.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB Financial Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.