Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 721,200 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 924,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Federal Signal by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 113,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. 177,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,240. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

