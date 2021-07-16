FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE FDX traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $296.08. 1,166,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.47 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

