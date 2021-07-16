Feellike (FLL) Market Cap Reaches $17,309.51

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,309.51 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00037794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00102223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00145343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,451.25 or 1.00708872 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

