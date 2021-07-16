Fei Protocol Trading Down 0.1% This Week (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Fei Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $27.13 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00106068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00146367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.78 or 0.99828611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.67 or 0.00969950 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

