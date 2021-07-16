Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $9.03 Million in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 303,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RODM. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 257.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 774,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after buying an additional 557,656 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,786. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.24.

