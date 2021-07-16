Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 207,063 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 207,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 744,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 753,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 347,113 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 240,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $34.48. 625,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,101,105. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.