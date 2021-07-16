Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,480,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 574,740 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises about 4.1% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned about 0.40% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $348,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.95.

FIS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,613. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a PE ratio of -391.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

