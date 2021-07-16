FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.91.

FIGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $38.85 on Friday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

