Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.03 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and $228.31 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.36 or 0.00144222 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00101156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,413.06 or 0.99875530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.02 or 0.00950699 BTC.

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 88,853,056 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

