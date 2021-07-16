Financial Contrast: Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.4% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Byline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $622.31 million 4.00 $154.24 million $2.17 16.00 Byline Bancorp $301.29 million 2.95 $37.47 million $1.05 21.91

Columbia Banking System has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Columbia Banking System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byline Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byline Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 30.91% 8.32% 1.16% Byline Bancorp 18.41% 7.59% 0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Columbia Banking System and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 5 0 0 2.00 Byline Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus target price of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.61%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.12%. Given Columbia Banking System’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Banking System is more favorable than Byline Bancorp.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Byline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Columbia Banking System pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Byline Bancorp pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Byline Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats Byline Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; agricultural, asset-based, builder and other commercial real estate loans, as well as loans guaranteed by the small business administration; debit and credit cards; and professional banking, treasury management, merchant card, and international banking services. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions that include financial planning services, such as asset allocation, net worth analysis, estate planning and preservation, education funding, and wealth transfer; insurance solutions, which include long-term care, and life and disability insurance; individual retirement solutions comprising retirement planning, retirement income strategies, and traditional and roth individual retirement accounts; and business solutions, which comprise business retirement plans, key person insurance, business succession planning, and deferred compensation plans to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, investment, and administrative trust services, such as personal and special needs trusts, estate settlement services, and investment agency and charitable management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 145 branches. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loan products and services, including term loans, construction financing, and revolving lines of credit; small business administration loans; and small ticket equipment leasing services, as well as online, mobile, and direct banking services. It operates through 45 branch offices in Chicago metropolitan area; and one branch office in Brookfield, Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Metropolitan Bank Group, Inc. and changed its name to Byline Bancorp, Inc. in 2015. Byline Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

