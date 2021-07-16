Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.99. Financial Institutions shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 45,787 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $460.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.99.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 27.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.