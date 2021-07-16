Financial Survey: Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) vs. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ovintiv alerts:

This table compares Ovintiv and Vista Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.12 -$6.10 billion $0.35 74.54 Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.15 -$102.75 million ($1.00) -3.64

Vista Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv. Vista Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovintiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and Vista Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -117.55% 7.85% 2.34% Vista Oil & Gas -24.19% -11.88% -4.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ovintiv and Vista Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 5 14 0 2.74 Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $30.82, indicating a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Vista Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.9% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.91, meaning that its share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.43, meaning that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Vista Oil & Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.