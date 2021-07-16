FinNexus (FNX) Price Up 154.4% This Week

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 154.4% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $546,859.98 and $10.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00049056 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002649 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.26 or 0.00837664 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

