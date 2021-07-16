FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Trading 0.5% Higher

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. 28,214 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 10,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77.

About FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

