FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)’s share price was down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 22,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 24,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Company Profile (NYSE:FTEV)

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.