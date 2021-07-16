FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 6.2%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 23,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,056,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FinVolution Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 472,809 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FinVolution Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,536,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 19.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

