FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Trading Down 6.2%

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 23,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,056,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21.
FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.
FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.