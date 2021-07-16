FIO Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $55.39 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.39 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000178 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001442 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 769,740,711 coins and its circulating supply is 338,438,752 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

