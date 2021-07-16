First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Shares Gap Up to $19.05

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.05, but opened at $19.69. First Advantage shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 530 shares traded.

In other First Advantage news, CEO Scott Staples sold 255,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $3,585,226.20. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $252,105.07. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,083,915 shares of company stock worth $85,357,327.

First Advantage Company Profile (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

