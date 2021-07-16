First BanCorp. (FBP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In other news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $1,006,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FBP. Citigroup upped their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

