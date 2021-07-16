First Foundation Advisors Buys 3,398 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,362 shares of company stock valued at $18,672,161. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

Shares of EW traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

