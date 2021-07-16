First Foundation Advisors Decreases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $189.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,100. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.