First Foundation Advisors Has $1.45 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 459,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,194,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 294,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,908,000 after buying an additional 54,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.17. 1,086,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,364. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $203.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.23.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

