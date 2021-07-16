First Foundation Advisors Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Foundation Advisors cut its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after purchasing an additional 705,611 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

