First Foundation Advisors Sells 623 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,134. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

