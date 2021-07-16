First Hawaiian (FHB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect First Hawaiian to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

