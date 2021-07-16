First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.85

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.79, with a volume of 15452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,558,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 100,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,409,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

