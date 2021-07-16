First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 4.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.32. 66,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,186,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 276.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,421,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $2,570,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $6,777,000. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

