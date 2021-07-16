First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,518 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $281.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $283.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

