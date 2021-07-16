First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$38.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.47.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$24.64. 3,250,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,827. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.21 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.74.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. Equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,693,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$82,164,027.81. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 in the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

