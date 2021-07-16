First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy Sells 550 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $48,966.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00.

On Monday, May 17th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. 2,315,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.34 and a 1-year high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $287,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 470,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 287,757 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSLR. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.94.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

