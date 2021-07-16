First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 74.2% in June

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
FFA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 17,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,957. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
