First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Up 74.2% in June

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 74.2% from the June 15th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

FFA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. 17,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,957. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 265,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 46,751 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

