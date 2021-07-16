First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Up 85.7% in June

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FTLB stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. 158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $22.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

