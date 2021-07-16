First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LMBS stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 607,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,929. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 134,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 59,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,179,000.

