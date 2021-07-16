First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FNX traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.87. 20,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,473. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.83. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $101.62.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

