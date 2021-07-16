First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.26. 17,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,175. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $94.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.78.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 668.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.