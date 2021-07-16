First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Down 71.2% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 54,274 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 1,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,493. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16.

