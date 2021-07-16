First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Down 67.8% in June

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the June 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.27. 28,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 55.7% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.