First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Up 69.2% in June

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $69.96.

Get First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1,138.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 272.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $479,000.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.