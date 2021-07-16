FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.36% of FirstCash worth $63,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 197.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS stock opened at $76.60 on Friday. FirstCash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.