FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Short Interest Update

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,300 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the June 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:FMAC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 83,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,906. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAC. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $6,656,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

