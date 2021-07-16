Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Five Below comprises approximately 1.2% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $1,870,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 103,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Five Below by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 31.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $185.52. 36,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.81.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

