Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Short Interest Update

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 592,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Five Below by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,946,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,185,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.46. The company had a trading volume of 367,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a twelve month low of $101.25 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

