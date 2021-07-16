Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 614,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ FVE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 66,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87. Five Star Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 268,154 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 588,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 171,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 138,876 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 194,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 114,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

