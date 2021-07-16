Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.69. 23,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 66,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67.

Flame Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FLME)

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

