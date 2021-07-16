Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,489 shares during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries comprises about 1.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned 1.68% of Flexsteel Industries worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLXS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

