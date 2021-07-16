Flow (FLOW) Trading 36.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Flow has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $17.23 or 0.00054238 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $877.95 million and $302.35 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00107415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00147490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,714.31 or 0.99817076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,365,946,679 coins and its circulating supply is 50,946,679 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Buying and Selling Flow

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

