Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.14.

FLYW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FLYW opened at $30.74 on Friday. Flywire has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

